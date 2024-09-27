Hurricane Helene: Florida impacts continue as storm moves away

Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic storm surge and life-threatening winds to Florida's Big Bend region as flooding has prompted water rescues in coastal portions of the Tampa Bay area.

Helene’s maximum sustained winds were 140 miles an hour when the eye of the storm made landfall around 11:15 p.m. just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River, which is about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm will weaken over land on Friday, but it will bring significant impacts to Georgia, along with portions of the Carolinas. Flooding and widespread power outages are expected.

Helene's impact on the Bay Area

FOX 13 Meteorologists say storm surge is a major issue in the Tampa Bay area, leading to serious flooding and high water rescues in coastal areas.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office shut down portions of U.S. 19 early Friday as crews responded to dozens of water rescues.

Citrus County deputies also shut down part of U.S. 19 in the Crystal River area as water rose during the overnight hours on Friday.

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, storm surge in and around Tampa Bay reached the highest levels ever on record.

"Some of the gauges have been around since the mid 1940s," Dellegatto said. "Incredibly, some of the records broken were set last year during Idalia on August 30, 2023."

Evacuation orders remain in effect across parts of several counties due to storm surge and flooding.

Major bridges – including the Howard Frankland, Sunshine Skyway, Gandy and Courtney Campbell Causeway – remain closed due to high winds.

Wind speeds will gradually lower throughout the day on Friday. See the graphics below to view forecast wind gusts.

Hundreds of thousands are without power across the region as of early Friday.

Operations are suspended at Tampa International Airport until officials determine it is safe to resume.

Schools will remain closed on Friday in many Bay Area districts.

