Gandy Bridge partially reopens after Hurricane Helene forced it to close

The Gandy Bridge was partially reopened after Hurricane Helene forced it to close on Thursday night.

Westbound lanes are open. Eastbound lanes remain closed.

The storm brought hurricane-force winds to the Bay Area as it roared by. Wind speeds will gradually lower throughout the day on Friday.

Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a Category 4 storm in the Florida Big Bend.

