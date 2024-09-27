Gandy Bridge partially reopens after Hurricane Helene forced it to close
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Gandy Bridge was partially reopened after Hurricane Helene forced it to close on Thursday night.
Westbound lanes are open. Eastbound lanes remain closed.
The storm brought hurricane-force winds to the Bay Area as it roared by. Wind speeds will gradually lower throughout the day on Friday.
Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a Category 4 storm in the Florida Big Bend.
