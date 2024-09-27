Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
5
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:09 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 5:08 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM

Gandy Bridge partially reopens after Hurricane Helene forced it to close

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 27, 2024 10:00am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Gandy Bridge was partially reopened after Hurricane Helene forced it to close on Thursday night.

Westbound lanes are open. Eastbound lanes remain closed.

The storm brought hurricane-force winds to the Bay Area as it roared by. Wind speeds will gradually lower throughout the day on Friday.

READ: Hurricane Helene: Florida impacts continue as storm moves away

Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a Category 4 storm in the Florida Big Bend.

