Hurricane Helene: Highway sign on top of car traveling on I-4 in Tampa, fatality reported

Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
9
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Manatee County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from THU 7:52 PM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hernando County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Polk County, Pasco County, Hardee County, Citrus County, Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Helene: Highway sign on top of car traveling on I-4 in Tampa, fatality reported

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 26, 2024 9:34pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash was reported in the westbound lanes of I-4 as Hurricane Helene continued bringing severe weather to Tampa Thursday evening. 

Traffic cameras in the area show one of the highway signs on top of a vehicle in that area. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said this was a deadly crash on the highway, but have not said how many deaths were related to the crash or if anyone else was injured. 

A roadblock is reported in the area, but troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads while Helene moves through the area. 

No other information was immediately available. 

