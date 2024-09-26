Hurricane Helene: Highway sign on top of car traveling on I-4 in Tampa, fatality reported

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly crash was reported in the westbound lanes of I-4 as Hurricane Helene continued bringing severe weather to Tampa Thursday evening.

Traffic cameras in the area show one of the highway signs on top of a vehicle in that area.

The Florida Highway Patrol said this was a deadly crash on the highway, but have not said how many deaths were related to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

A roadblock is reported in the area, but troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads while Helene moves through the area.

No other information was immediately available.

