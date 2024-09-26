Howard Frankland Bridge closes ahead of Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Howard Frankland Bridge is now closed to traffic due to high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said drivers need to use alternate routes, but they should stay off the highways unless absolutely necessary.

The closure of the Howard Frankland comes after the Skyway Bridge was closed due to winds getting above 60 miles per hour Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Hurricane Helene: Sunshine Skyway closes due to high winds

Traffic cameras on the Howard Frankland showed waves crashing onto the road as winds continued to pick up in the area.

Hurricane Helene is continuing to move up Florida's coast as the Tampa Bay area begins to feel impact from the now Category 3 storm. The storm is expected to bring "catastrophic" winds and storm surge to the northeastern Gulf coast.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend Area Thursday night.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: