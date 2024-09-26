Howard Frankland Bridge closes ahead of Hurricane Helene

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 5:15 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Manatee County
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Howard Frankland Bridge closes ahead of Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 3:54pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Howard Frankland Bridge is now closed to traffic due to high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Helene

The Florida Highway Patrol said drivers need to use alternate routes, but they should stay off the highways unless absolutely necessary. 

The closure of the Howard Frankland comes after the Skyway Bridge was closed due to winds getting above 60 miles per hour Thursday afternoon. 

RELATED: Hurricane Helene: Sunshine Skyway closes due to high winds

Traffic cameras on the Howard Frankland showed waves crashing onto the road as winds continued to pick up in the area. 

Hurricane Helene is continuing to move up Florida's coast as the Tampa Bay area begins to feel impact from the now Category 3 storm. The storm is expected to bring "catastrophic" winds and storm surge to the northeastern Gulf coast.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend Area Thursday night. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: