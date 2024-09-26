Hurricane Helene: Sunshine Skyway closes due to high winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday due to high winds from Hurricane Helene.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the agency decided to close the bridge because wind gusts reached 60 miles an hour and the weather was deteriorating.
Motorists must seek alternate routes.
Troopers want to remind drivers not to drive through flooded roadways and to stay off Bay Area roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter