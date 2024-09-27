Northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway reopen after Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened on Friday after Hurricane Helene caused dangerous driving conditions throughout Florida.

The southbound lanes from Pinellas County to Manatee County will remain closed until debris clearing and damage assessment is complete.

Officials closed the bridge at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday due to high winds from Hurricane Helene.

READ: Hurricane Helene: Florida impacts continue as storm moves away

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the agency decided to close the bridge once wind gusts reached 60 miles an hour.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: