River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:09 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
6
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County

Northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway reopen after Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 27, 2024 11:44am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened on Friday after Hurricane Helene caused dangerous driving conditions throughout Florida.

The southbound lanes from Pinellas County to Manatee County will remain closed until debris clearing and damage assessment is complete.

Officials closed the bridge at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday due to high winds from Hurricane Helene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the agency decided to close the bridge once wind gusts reached 60 miles an hour.

