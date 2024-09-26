Hurricane Helene: Wind-whipped waves close Courtney Campbell Causeway
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Courtney Campbell Causeway closed on Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Helene worked its way north off the west coast of Florida.
Initially, police closed the eastbound lanes of the causeway around 4:30 p.m. due to "wind-whipped" waves from Hurricane Helene crashing onto the road.
READ: Hurricane Helene tracker: Timeline of when to expect storm surge, winds, rain
The westbound lanes were closed around 5 p.m. because of high winds and storm surge.
Motorists are asked to stay off the roads unless necessary.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter