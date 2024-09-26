Hurricane Helene: Wind-whipped waves close Courtney Campbell Causeway

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 4:57 PM EDT until THU 5:15 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Manatee County
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Helene: Wind-whipped waves close Courtney Campbell Causeway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 26, 2024 5:06pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Courtney Campbell Causeway closed on Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Helene worked its way north off the west coast of Florida

Initially, police closed the eastbound lanes of the causeway around 4:30 p.m. due to "wind-whipped" waves from Hurricane Helene crashing onto the road. 

The westbound lanes were closed around 5 p.m. because of high winds and storm surge.

Motorists are asked to stay off the roads unless necessary. 

