Hurricane Helene: Wind-whipped waves close Courtney Campbell Causeway

The Courtney Campbell Causeway closed on Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Helene worked its way north off the west coast of Florida.

Initially, police closed the eastbound lanes of the causeway around 4:30 p.m. due to "wind-whipped" waves from Hurricane Helene crashing onto the road.

The westbound lanes were closed around 5 p.m. because of high winds and storm surge.

Motorists are asked to stay off the roads unless necessary.

