Hurricane Humberto forms in Atlantic as future Imelda eyes the eastern United States

The Brief Hurricane Humberto formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning. Invest 94L is expected to become Imelda and may impact the east coast of the United States, though computer models are not in agreement about where the storm will go. If Imelda and Hurricane Humberto get close enough, they may pinwheel around a common point in a phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara Effect, which will send Imelda out to sea.



FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg is watching three systems in the tropics — Gabrielle, the newly formed Hurricane Humberto and Invest 94L, which is expected to become Imelda.

Humberto became a hurricane early Friday morning and Osterberg said one of the things he noticed is that the storm's projected wind speeds keep going up and he predicts it will become a major hurricane.

As of Friday morning, Humberto was located at 22.2°N 57.3°W.

It was traveling northwest at three miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Humberto is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane early Monday morning as it makes a turn toward the north, passing west of Bermuda, but well east of the United States.

Osterberg explained that the issue is not Hurricane Humberto, but how close it will get to Invest 94L, which is expected to become Imelda.

Some of the drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere behind a weak front combined with a north wind will shift the winds of future Imelda as it runs parallel to Florida on Sunday and into Monday, giving us a north wind and shutting down any chances of rain.

"I wish it was going to bring in a tremendous amount of dry air," Osterberg said. "But, it is going to lower the rain chances on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday by 10 percent."

Osterberg says Imelda will get pulled up to the east coast of the United States and that’s where the forecast gets very tricky.

"It’s going to take another 24 to 36 hours to really fine-tune this forecast," Osterberg explained. "Yesterday, multiple models had it barreling into South Carolina. Today, they are all over the place again."

Osterberg explained that Imelda is expected to travel parallel to Florida, running through the Bahamas and gets up to the Carolina coast and that’s where the models begin to differ.

Some models bring Imelda onshore, then offshore and then back onshore.

Other models barrel Imelda straight through the Carolinas and other models, because Hurricane Humberto will be close enough, tend to pinwheel it around a common point, known as the Fujiwhara Effect.

He said that it is rare for this to happen in the Atlantic, but it would cause Humberto to move north as Imelda would move southeast and if that happens, Imelda would get pulled out to sea.

"So, there is no definitive solution to future Imelda right now, but it’s still just a tropical wave and not even a named storm, so another 24 -36 hours will probably tell the tale," Osterberg stated. "There are no models and no indication that it is going to going into he east coast of Florida, but we will have high surf and high rip currents, which is typical when a storm passes to the east of our state."