Hurricane Lee restrengthens into major hurricane

Hurricane Lee, which weakened over the weekend has restrengthened into a Category 3 storm.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Hurricane Lee was located at 23.1 degrees longitude and 62.6 degrees latitude and had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour, making it a major hurricane.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says as Hurricane Lee starts to move north, winds across Florida will shift to an onshore wind flow from the east coast, which will bring rip currents and high surf along the eastern portion of the state.

Osterberg says that will be the only impact Florida feels from the storm.

According to Osterberg, every once in a while Hurricane Lee will have a flare up, and it looks like it may want to restrengthen quickly and then the eye gets clouded back over again.

He says the storm is moving northwest at seven miles an hour and he doesn’t expect the forecast to change over the next several days.

Computer models show Hurricane Lee staying out over open waters.

By Friday morning, Osterberg predicts Hurricane Lee will be close to the island of Bermuda, and then it will begin moving more quickly.

Osterberg says by Saturday, the storm will be east of New England and will remain out over open waters.