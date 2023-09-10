Flamingo found off St. Pete Beach after Hurricane Idalia released back into the wild

article

After a few weeks of recovery at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, the Flamingo named Peaches was released back into the wild on Saturday.

Peaches was found off St. Pete beach after Hurricane Idalia.

Employees with the sanctuary say that the peaches appeared exhausted and distressed when found.

Peaches has been fitted with a federal band, a resight band, and a satellite transmitter to track her movements.

The sanctuary says, the bands and transmitter weigh about as much as a pen, and will not cause pain or distress to the Peaches.

The transmitter is expected to provide the sanctuary with valuable data and insight into the movements of flamingos for at least the next two to three years.

In a few weeks the sanctuary says they will receive the results from a DNA test, which will determine Peaches gender.