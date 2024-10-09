Hurricane Milton: 2 Sarasota shelters no longer accepting evacuees

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Sarasota County residents who have not yet evacuated for Hurricane Milton have fewer options as several shelters are no longer available.

County leaders are monitoring the winds ahead of the storm and are no longer accepting evacuees at two shelters.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Fruitville Elementary School is no longer an option for evacuation. The next closest evacuation center is Philippi Shores Elementary, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Officials add that Gulf Gate Elementary parking lot is full.

Taylor Ranch Elementary School no longer available as an evacuation center. The next closest evacuation center is at, Heron Creek Middle School 6501 W Price Blvd, North Port.

Sarasota issued evacuation orders for those in Levels A,B,C, and in manufactured or mobile homes or boat homes ahead of the storm.

