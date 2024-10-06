Tropical Storm Milton: Mandatory evacuations begin in Tampa Bay Area

As Tropical Storm Milton barrels toward Florida, many Tampa Bay Area residents are preparing to evacuate.

Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday. The NHC says the risk of life-threatening impacts is increasing for parts of the west coast.

Some models are showing that the storm could directly hit the Bay Area. However, FOX 13 meteorologists say it is still too early to tell what the exact track will be.

Anna Maria Island

The City of Anna Maria says a mandatory evacuation of the island will be ordered at 12 p.m. tomorrow. City Hall is open on Sunday until 4 p.m. for re-entry tags.

