Hurricane Milton aftermath: Pasco County storm damage

Hurricane Milton’s record storm surge and high winds had a significant impact on Pasco County just two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused serious damage.

Fire rescue officials told FOX 13's Charley Belcher that, unlike with Helene, the bulk of the storm damage appears to be in the eastern half of the county.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County advised residents to not enter the water, including beaches and pools due to the increased risk of water-borne illness. Officials say water quality has been affected by Hurricane Milton and swimming is not recommended.

Nature Coast officials ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents in Zones A-C and all residents who live in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and flood-prone areas. Pasco County also issued evacuation recommendations to any resident dependent on electricity.

Further, the county opened shelters, distributed sandbags, and closed all public schools through Friday, Oct. 11.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said they received 140 calls regarding roadway obstructions.

Deputies say they are preparing for river flooding in two areas:

Cypress Creek in Lutz/Wesley Chapel which is currently forecast to be at a major flood stage

Anclote River in Elfers which is currently forecast to be at a major flood stage and where water related rescues are currently ongoing

