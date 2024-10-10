Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
7
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Hardee County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:06 AM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County

Hurricane Milton aftermath: Pasco County storm damage

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 11:07am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

PASCO COUNTY - Hurricane Milton’s record storm surge and high winds had a significant impact on Pasco County just two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused serious damage.

Fire rescue officials told FOX 13's Charley Belcher that, unlike with Helene, the bulk of the storm damage appears to be in the eastern half of the county.

Hurricane Milton's impact on Pasco County

FOX 13's Charley Belcher has the latest on damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Pasco County, including many downed trees in the Zephyrhills area.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County advised residents to not enter the water, including beaches and pools due to the increased risk of water-borne illness. Officials say water quality has been affected by Hurricane Milton and swimming is not recommended.

READ: Hurricane Milton's devastation in Pinellas County: 'Never been battered like that'

Nature Coast officials ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents in Zones A-C and all residents who live in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and flood-prone areas. Pasco County also issued evacuation recommendations to any resident dependent on electricity.

Image 1 of 4

Rescuers from several agencies took part in water rescue efforts as the Anclote River flooded Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Further, the county opened shelters, distributed sandbags, and closed all public schools through Friday, Oct. 11.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said they received 140 calls regarding roadway obstructions.

Deputies say they are preparing for river flooding in two areas:

  • Cypress Creek in Lutz/Wesley Chapel which is currently forecast to be at a major flood stage
  • Anclote River in Elfers which is currently forecast to be at a major flood stage and where water related rescues are currently ongoing

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: