Hurricane Milton caused over $351M in property damage in Manatee County

Manatee County was hit hard by Hurricane Milton last week and officials just revealed their initial assessment of damage after the storm.

According to officials, Hurricane Milton caused over $351 million in damage to properties in unincorporated Manatee County.

Residential Properties:

Destroyed - 70

Major Damage - 3480

Minor Damage - 2760

Affected - 5610

Dollar Loss - $323,268,713

Commercial Properties:

Destroyed - 2

Major Damage - 223

Minor Damage - 78

Affected - 193

Dollar Loss - $28,143,776

Destruction can be seen all across Manatee County. Extensive damage at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has canceled all commercial flights until Oct. 16.

Cities like Ellenton and Bradenton were damaged by Milton's strong winds. Residents of Tidevue, a mobile home park in Ellenton, are being forced to rebuild after the storm destroyed their homes.

Manatee County residents are eligible for FEMA assistance. Affected individuals can apply for assistance here or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

