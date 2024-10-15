Hurricane Milton caused over $351M in property damage in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County was hit hard by Hurricane Milton last week and officials just revealed their initial assessment of damage after the storm.
According to officials, Hurricane Milton caused over $351 million in damage to properties in unincorporated Manatee County.
Residential Properties:
- Destroyed - 70
- Major Damage - 3480
- Minor Damage - 2760
- Affected - 5610
- Dollar Loss - $323,268,713
Commercial Properties:
- Destroyed - 2
- Major Damage - 223
- Minor Damage - 78
- Affected - 193
- Dollar Loss - $28,143,776
Destruction can be seen all across Manatee County. Extensive damage at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has canceled all commercial flights until Oct. 16.
READ: Learn how to file property damage claims in Bradenton Beach after two hurricanes
Cities like Ellenton and Bradenton were damaged by Milton's strong winds. Residents of Tidevue, a mobile home park in Ellenton, are being forced to rebuild after the storm destroyed their homes.
Manatee County residents are eligible for FEMA assistance. Affected individuals can apply for assistance here or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
