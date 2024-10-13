Learn how to file property damage claims in Bradenton Beach after two hurricanes

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

If the stress of preparing for two hurricanes in just two weeks was not enough, now comes the aftermath for millions of displaced Floridians.

Heavy rains and winds from Hurricanes Helene and Milton have left Florida residents with hordes of property damages, and many are in the dark about how to file property insurance claims.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis announced that the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Consumer Services will host an insurance village in Bradenton Beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, located at 101 12th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton recovery: Resources for residents across the Bay Area

The village will allow Bradenton Beach residents to obtain more information on filing a property damage claim and to meet with their insurance carriers in person to do so.

Residents attending should bring as much documentation as they can. Documentation that is encouraged for residents to bring includes:

Driver’s license

Insurance cards

Pictures of the property being claimed as lost

Estimates for repairs

Any other accessible insurance-related information.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: