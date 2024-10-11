Sarasota Bradenton Airport sustains heavy damage from Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Extensive damage at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has canceled all commercial flights until Oct. 16.

Airport officials say the entire roof of Concourse B was destroyed during Hurricane Milton. That area covers the screening checkpoint and all 13 aircraft loading gate hold rooms.

The airport is working with contractors to replace the 76-thousand square-foot roof with a temporary roof until permanent repairs can be made.

Additionally, the gate areas are undergoing clean-up due to flooding after the roof was damaged.

Milton also blew extensive roof debris onto the aircraft ramp which must be cleared to prevent any potential damage to jet engines.

Airport rental car counters located in the baggage claim opened on Friday.

The airport parking lots are open for those who need to access their vehicles.

The airfield resumed operations for general aviation flights at noon Friday. However, there is no fuel available.

