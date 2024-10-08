Hurricane Milton evacuees injured in plane crash near St. Pete Pier: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Four people and a dog trying to dodge Hurricane Milton were rescued from the water near the St. Petersburg Pier after their plane crashed Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the small private airplane suffered engine failure immediately after taking off from Albert Whitted Airport, crashed just east of the pier shortly before 11 a.m., and sank.

Police said three passengers were treated at the scene with help from St. Pete Fire Rescue and then taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SPPD, the passengers were trying to evacuate ahead of the storm.

