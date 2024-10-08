Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Milton evacuees injured in plane crash near St. Pete Pier: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 8, 2024 1:49pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Four people and a dog trying to dodge Hurricane Milton were rescued from the water near the St. Petersburg Pier after their plane crashed Tuesday morning. 

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the small private airplane suffered engine failure immediately after taking off from Albert Whitted Airport, crashed just east of the pier shortly before 11 a.m., and sank.

Police said three passengers were treated at the scene with help from St. Pete Fire Rescue and then taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

READ: Hurricane Milton tracker: 'Extremely dangerous' storm taking aim at Florida's Gulf coast

According to SPPD, the passengers were trying to evacuate ahead of the storm. 

