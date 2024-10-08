Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm is a dangerous Cat. 4 on path toward Florida's Gulf coast

Hurricane Milton has weakened slightly, but remains an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the major hurricane was located at 22.3N and 88.9W. The National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour and was moving east-northeast at 12 miles an hour in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the NHC, the storm is completing an eyewall replacement, leading to the strongest winds extending farther out from the center of the storm as the eye grows larger.

Hurricane Milton is expected to be a dangerous, major hurricane when it makes landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

On Wednesday, Milton is expected to encounter a less favorable environment with strong shear, which meteorologists believe will weaken the storm.

Even if the storm weakens, the NHC warns Hurricane Milton could be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 51 Florida counties, while President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration ahead of Milton.

Watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Florida's west coast from Bonita Beach northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area, most of Central Florida and all of South Florida.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Hurricane Milton: Mandatory evacuations begin in Tampa Bay Area

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

What is the timeline for Bay Area impacts?

FOX 13 meteorologists say rain and strong wind from Milton will arrive on Wednesday, with landfall as a major hurricane expected Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Hurricane Milton: Bay Area schools close due to storm

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, the exact point of landfall will make a significant difference when it comes to impacts like storm surge.

Landfall location is key when it comes to major impacts from Hurricane Milton, including life-threatening storm surge.

"Where this storm makes landfall, and maybe 20–30 miles south, that's where the largest storm surge is going to be," Osterberg said.

Storm surge could reach 10–15 feet in the worst areas.

Rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday will be significant, as well, with 5–10 inches of rain expected in parts of the Bay Area.

Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to arrive by midday Wednesday. Hurricane force wind gusts will be felt throughout the Bay Area, including inland regions, as Milton moves across the state late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to arrive in the Bay Area by midday Wednesday.

According to Osterberg, tropical storm force winds could extend 200 miles from the center of Milton by the time it reaches Florida.

