Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Milton: Plant City facing 'unprecedented' flooding, rescues: 'We have water everywhere'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 3:24am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Heavy rain from Hurricane Milton has led to what Plant City officials call "unprecedented" flooding, along with dozens of rescues.

In a Facebook Live update early Thursday, City Manager Bill McDaniel said more than a foot of rain has fallen in the city during the storm.

"We have neighborhoods that are literally underwater," McDaniel said. "We have streets underwater. They are impassible. Baker Street, Reynolds Street, the water is up to the door panels of passenger vehicles."

Rain from Milton arrived on Wednesday, with some areas already experiencing flooding before sunset. Conditions worsened through the night into Thursday.

Image 1 of 3

Flooding from Hurricane Milton started in Plant City on Wednesday, with officials saying conditions continued to worsen into Thursday. (Credit: Kelsey Kelley)

McDaniel also said first responders rescued 35 people from high water in a two-hour period. He urged everyone to stay home while crews respond to calls.

The city is also dealing with a flooded sewer system, according to McDaniel, with water volume topping three times the amount that normally goes through the plant.

