Hurricane Milton: Plant City facing 'unprecedented' flooding, rescues: 'We have water everywhere'

Heavy rain from Hurricane Milton has led to what Plant City officials call "unprecedented" flooding, along with dozens of rescues.

In a Facebook Live update early Thursday, City Manager Bill McDaniel said more than a foot of rain has fallen in the city during the storm.

"We have neighborhoods that are literally underwater," McDaniel said. "We have streets underwater. They are impassible. Baker Street, Reynolds Street, the water is up to the door panels of passenger vehicles."

Rain from Milton arrived on Wednesday, with some areas already experiencing flooding before sunset. Conditions worsened through the night into Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding from Hurricane Milton started in Plant City on Wednesday, with officials saying conditions continued to worsen into Thursday. (Credit: Kelsey Kelley)

McDaniel also said first responders rescued 35 people from high water in a two-hour period. He urged everyone to stay home while crews respond to calls.

The city is also dealing with a flooded sewer system, according to McDaniel, with water volume topping three times the amount that normally goes through the plant.

