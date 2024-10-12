Hurricane Milton recovery: Resources for residents across the Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Tampa Bay Area is slowly recovering from Hurricane Milton and resources are available for residents impacted by the storm.

Governor DeSantis announced that the state will provide up to 10 gallons of free gas to any resident who needs it from three gas distribution sites along Florida’s western coast.

Point of distribution (P.O.D.) sites, drive-through relief areas where residents can pick up essentials like food and water, and comfort stations are opening throughout the Bay Area:

Hillsborough County

Sites will open on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last. Residents can pick up water, tarps for protecting homes and meals.

Elev8 Fun, Citrus Park Mall, 7902 Citrus Park Town Center Dr., Tampa, FL 33625

HCC Brandon, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa, FL 33619

Gibsonton Walmart, 9205 Gibsonton Dr., Gibsonton, FL 33534

Tampa

The City of Tampa has opened four sites to deliver vital supplies like water, MREs, and ice at two locations:

Gandy Boat Ramp (5108 W Gandy Blvd., 33611)

Al Lopez Park (4810 N Himes Ave, 33614)

The drive-through PODS will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and will stay open daily for up to a week, as long as there are supplies.

Neighborhood Pop-Ups are handing out water, MREs and hygiene kits, also at two locations:

Babe Zaharias Golf Course (11412 N Forest Hills Drive, 33612)

Copeland Park (11001 N 15th St., 33612)

The Neighborhood Pop-Ups, set up in response to area flooding, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Temple Terrace

The City of Temple Terrace, in conjunction with the National Guard, is opening a P.O.D site to help residents. The site will open today from 2:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until supplies last.

7701 E. Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace 33637

Pinellas County

Gulfport

The Gulfport Library is open as a comfort station from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library has internet access, flushing toilets, Wi-Fi, and access to library materials and holds.

St. Petersburg

Comfort stations are open until 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Frank Pierce Recreation Center: 2000 7th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Childs Park Recreation Center: 4301 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Roberts Recreation Center: 1246 50th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Polk County

Distribution sites for water and food have been set up in several Polk County locations:

Lakeland: Walker Road Park,1285 Walker Road

Lakeland: Gator Creek Preserve, 9725 US Hwy 98 N

Frostproof: Family Life Church, 139 Bulldog Way

Mulberry: Civic Center, 901 NE Fifth St.

Distribution sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily while supplies last.

Other recovery resources available in Florida

Government assistance

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Florida on Saturday.

Federal funding is available to affected individuals in the counties of Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

For more information on how hurricane victims can get help from FEMA, click here.

Reunification efforts

According to Governor DeSantis, anyone who cannot find a loved one can call the American Red Cross for help. Residents can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Post-hurricane cleanup

Residents who need help cleaning up damage from Hurricanes Helene and/or Milton can call (844) 965-1386 for cleanup assistance. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. The hotline will remain open through Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Residents can verify contractor licenses by visiting myfloridalicense.com. You can also report any unlicensed activty at (866) 532-1440.

