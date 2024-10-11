How hurricane victims can get help from FEMA

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says the agency has enough money to cover immediate needs for hurricane victims, but it will need Congress to pass supplemental funding to provide full and continuing support.

"Early estimates… it caused damage of around $50 billion from Hurricane Milton alone," said President Joe Biden. "And I want everyone in the impacted areas to know we’re going to do everything we can to help you pick up the pieces and get back to where you were."

FEMA does not help with damage, that's covered by insurance. It can and does help with losses that are not covered by insurance.

The first step is to go online to www.Disasterassistance.gov (or log into the FEMA App).

On the left side of the home page, you'll see the heading 'Do you need help after a disaster?’ Click the 'red button labeled 'let's get started'.

That will take you to a form to confirm you are in an area affected by a disaster. Through Friday afternoon, this is where some may have hit a speed bump.

You are asked to choose which disaster caused your loss. Through Friday afternoon, the choices in the Tampa Bay area were Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Helene, or storms and tornadoes that rolled through the area in May.

Hurricane Milton will be added (or already has been by the time you are reading this report).

"This other declaration will be through the system very soon. If they incurred costs because they were displaced, they had their own hotel costs, that’s part of our displacement assistance," Criswell said.

FEMA can also provide grants and other support for property losses including damage to appliances, furniture, and vehicles.

It may also be able to assist with temporary lodging, childcare, medical needs, as well as moving expenses.

It also offers flexible funding provided directly to hurricane survivors. There is a false rumor that FEMA assistance maxes out at $750, and that's all you can get. This is not true. That $750 (or $770 for damage incurred starting in October) refers to what's called serious needs assistance. It's a payment to help people in the immediate aftermath of a storm to deal with immediate needs, which is then followed by other financial assistance based on your situation and need. The full amount and type of assistance will obviously vary from person to person depending on specific circumstances.

If you have already filed a claim with FEMA for assistance from losses due to Hurricane Debby or Helene, you will need to file a separate claim for losses due to Hurricane Milton. You'll be asked to explain the type of loss you took (home, car, personal belongings, etc.) and what caused the loss (flood, wind, rain or a combination). You will then create a new account, or sign into an existing account if you've sought help from a prior disaster.

FEMA advises you to take pictures and video of your damage and document your losses as specifically as you can to help inspectors with their assessments.

