Hurricane Milton: Tampa's path to full recovery far from over one year later

The Brief Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Milton made landfall, devastating the Tampa Bay region with flooding, wind, and widespread damage. More than 6,500 homes were damaged in Tampa, with over 60 completely destroyed. City officials say full recovery could still take years, even as major cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue.



One year after Hurricane Milton tore through the Tampa Bay area, many residents are still recovering from the storm’s massive impact — and the path to full recovery is far from over.

What we know:

Hurricane Milton hit Tampa in October 2024, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene. Together, the storms caused nearly $700 million in combined public and private property damages, according to city officials.

In Tampa alone, roughly 6,500 homes were damaged by the storms, with 2,300 suffering major damage and at least 65 homes completely destroyed, the city said in a news release Thursday detailing the city’s recovery progress.

The city has received $35 million in FEMA reimbursements and $4.6 million in insurance payouts, in addition to $3.2 million in state assistance through the Homeowner Disaster Assistance Program.

Local perspective:

Some families, however, remain displaced or in the middle of ongoing repairs.

"The damage can happen in a moment, but to be able to rebuild homes, to get back to a sense of normalcy, can take days, weeks, or even years," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

In the months after the storms, the city launched a massive cleanup effort, collecting one million cubic yards of debris, which the city said is enough to fill the Beer Can Building four times.

More than 450 workers were involved in the collection process, including 300 contractors who worked nearly every day for weeks.

Public facilities sustained about $17 million in damage and Parks and Recreation locations took an additional $9 million hit. Some parks were closed for nearly a year; the Joe Abrahams Community Center only reopened last month.

Ballast Point Pier remains closed, with the city recently issuing a request for proposals to begin its restoration.

What they're saying:

According to the mayor, to improve future storm readiness, the city has purchased backup generators for eight stormwater pumping stations and is elevating electrical systems at wastewater facilities.

In the wake of significant flooding caused by pump failures, these upgrades aim to reduce future risk.

"We have stormwater systems that can handle a certain amount of water like other municipalities across the nation, but there's a certain point where, you know, Mother Nature is going to win," Castor said.

Even with progress made, Castor said a full recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton could still take years.

Castor pointed to several recovery milestones over the past year. Still, she acknowledged the emotional and financial toll on residents.

"Last year’s major hurricanes were unlike anything I, a native Tampanian, have experienced in my lifetime," she said. "Amid the hardship, I firmly believe it made us stronger and more determined to strengthen our communities and infrastructure for the intensifying climate challenges of the future."

What's next:

Residents are encouraged to stay prepared, especially with hurricane season still underway. To sign up for emergency alerts, text TAMPAREADY to 888-777 or TAMPALISTA for Spanish updates.