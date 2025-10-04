‘Taste of the Beaches’ Returns After One-Year Hiatus Celebrating Resilience

The Brief Nearly 40 beach restaurants are taking part in this year’s Taste of the Beaches event, a celebration of community and comeback. Many businesses are still recovering from last year’s back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton. Some proceeds from the nine-day event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.



What we know:

Next week marks one year since Hurricane Milton tore through the coastline, just days after residents were already reeling from Hurricane Helene. Dozens of businesses were damaged or forced to shut their doors.

This weekend, nearly 40 restaurants are welcoming locals and visitors to Taste of the Beaches, a culinary event designed to boost business and benefit local non-profits.

The backstory:

Last year, more than 50 restaurants had planned to participate in the event before Hurricane Helene devastated the area. Many could not reopen in time for this year’s festivities, and some have closed for good.

For those that survived, the comeback has been hard-won. Ken and Kim Hautmann, owners of Chill Restaurant & Bar in St. Pete Beach, say their business has weathered COVID and two major storms since opening in 2020. During Helene, more than two feet of water flooded their restaurant. "I slept on the bar that night," Ken said, recalling the sound of live electricity zapping through the floodwater. Within weeks, the community rallied to rebuild.

What they're saying:

"We’ve gotten through the storms… and here we are still surviving," said Kim Hautmann.

"It’s all about giving back to the community and being involved," said Kyle Witkoski, General Manager of Sea Dog Brewing Co.

Participant Deborah Probst called the event "a lot of fun," explaining how friends use the event to restaurant hop by boat and sample dishes along the coast.

What's next:

Taste of the Beaches runs through next Sunday October 12th, giving residents and visitors plenty of time to enjoy the event and support local restaurants still rebuilding. To get your tickets, click here.