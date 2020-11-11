Eta upgraded to hurricane; watches issued for Tampa Bay

Eta upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning as it begins to skirt along the west coast of Florida.

With sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center to issue hurricane watches for coastal areas of Florida's west coast, including parts of Tampa Bay. However, FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg said Eta's hurricane status will likely be short-lived before it makes landfall, possibly north of Citrus County.

The hurricane watch have been issued from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown after computer models shifted Eta's track further east on Tuesday. A tropical storm watch remains in effect from Suwannee River to Aucilla River.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.

A tornado watch has been issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Advertisement

Sandbag distribution sites have opened across Tampa Bay. An ongoing list can be found here.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced it will be closed Wednesday.

LINK: Track Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

Over in Pinellas County, school officials said there will be early dismissal Wednesday, Nov. 11, and schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12.

The COVID-19 test site at Tropicana Field has closed ahead of any impacts from Eta. The drive-thru site at Ruth Eckerd Hall remains open, county officials say.

A Veterans Day ceremony at Williams Park in St. Pete has been postponed. City officials said they will reschedule the event, which will be announced at a later date.

Eta's ragged-looking center is still over 100 miles away from Tampa, but high wind gusts and rain should begin to pickup around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Osterberg explained.

"The worst weather is on the eastern side and we're going to be on that side," Osterberg explained. "It's just everything is going to go downhill pretty quickly for today."

Before it restrengthened to become a hurricane again, NHC forecasters had to air on the side of caution by issuing the hurricane watch, he said. However, it doesn't change the forecast.

"A 75-mph wind and a 70-mph wind is not that different," Osterberg said. "This is not going to undergo rapid intensification. The water temperatures are too cool for that...but then what's going to happen is it's going to go right back down to being a tropical storm again."

The shield of rain is starting to move northward, resulting in a cloudy Wednesday with rain developing from south to north. The system is trekking north, and then it's going to take a turn to the northeast, probably just north of Citrus County before crossing Florida and making its way out to the Atlantic.

"The storm surge seems to be pretty uniform along the coast, including Tampa Bay, of about 2-4 feet with a primary part of that storm surge being later tonight and very early tomorrow morning," Osterberg said. "According to this futurecast, we're in it about 6 p.m. Then by 4 a.m. a lot of that activity is northeast of us. Then by tomorrow afternoon, things are looking a lot better."

Rainfall amounts will likely run between 1-3 inches.

"It should be moving quickly enough that we're not going to get the kind of rain South Florida had," Osterberg said.

"The probability now of us getting tropical storm-force winds is higher than 80% so more than likely these winds pick up," he added. "We may be looking at some winds gusting at 50-55 mph right at the coast tonight with inland locations getting wind gusts in the mid to upper 30s. This will be more of a coastal event than an inland event because it's going to run along the coast."