Hyde Park Park Village Pumpkin Patch benefits the Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The Pumpkin Patch has returned to Hyde Park Village. The property’s Village Circle is now a pumpkin-filled wonderland.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

What you can do:

Pumpkins of all colors, shapes and sizes on hand make a wonderful autumn backdrop for a picture with the kiddos or pups.

There are even two Enchanted Pumpkin Carriages (one for adults/one for children) for unforgettable photos.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

All proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins benefit the homeless animals of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Click here for prices and events.

Hours: Mondays — Thursdays: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Fridays—Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.