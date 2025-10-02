Hyde Park Park Village Pumpkin Patch benefits the Humane Society of Tampa Bay
TAMPA - The Pumpkin Patch has returned to Hyde Park Village. The property’s Village Circle is now a pumpkin-filled wonderland.
Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay
What you can do:
Pumpkins of all colors, shapes and sizes on hand make a wonderful autumn backdrop for a picture with the kiddos or pups.
There are even two Enchanted Pumpkin Carriages (one for adults/one for children) for unforgettable photos.
Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay
All proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins benefit the homeless animals of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Click here for prices and events.
Hours: Mondays — Thursdays: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Fridays—Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from HSTB and Hyde Park Village.