I-275 lane closures expected this week in downtown Tampa: Here’s what to know

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to start at 10 a.m.

The Brief All but one southbound lane of I-275 will be closed this week in downtown Tampa. The closure will begin at 12:01 a.m. October 4 and run through October 6 at 5 a.m. The lanes will close so that the contractor for the Downtown Interchange improvements can put up girders for the new two-lane bridge from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.



Tampa commuters may want to consider alternate routes this week as all but one lane of I-275 closes for road construction.

When will I-275 lanes close in downtown Tampa?

What we know:

FDOT is closing all northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane on I-275 in the downtown interchange area beginning at 12:01 a.m. October 4 through October 6 at 5 a.m.

Why are lanes shut down on I-275?

The contractor for the downtown interchange improvements will be putting up girders for the new two-lane bridge from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.

The FDOT will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday to provide additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.