I-275 lane closures expected this week in downtown Tampa: Here’s what to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa commuters may want to consider alternate routes this week as all but one lane of I-275 closes for road construction.
When will I-275 lanes close in downtown Tampa?
What we know:
FDOT is closing all northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane on I-275 in the downtown interchange area beginning at 12:01 a.m. October 4 through October 6 at 5 a.m.
Why are lanes shut down on I-275?
The contractor for the downtown interchange improvements will be putting up girders for the new two-lane bridge from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.
The FDOT will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday to provide additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by FDOT.