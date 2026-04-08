I-275 road rage arrests: Driver pulls gun, another faces DUI charge after crash: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two men were arrested following a road rage crash that resulted in one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other, demanding they get on the ground Wednesday morning on Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
Troopers say the incident began shortly before 8:30 a.m. when they received reports of a reckless white Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on I-275, near the Sunshine Skyway South rest area in St. Petersburg.
According to investigators, the Silverado sideswiped a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. After the crash, both vehicles stopped on the highway, and both drivers got out.
Dig deeper:
Troopers say the driver of the Dodge Ram then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other driver, ordering him to get on the ground.
Troopers identified the Dodge Ram driver as Paul Shannon, 55. He was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Gary Thompson, 50, was arrested on charges of DUI and refusal to submit to a urine test.
Both men were taken to the Manatee County Jail.
What they're saying:
Troopers are reminding drivers that if they encounter reckless or aggressive behavior on the road, they should call 911 or dial *FHP, keep their distance and avoid escalating the situation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.