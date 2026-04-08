I-275 road rage arrests: Driver pulls gun, another faces DUI charge after crash: FHP

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The Brief Two drivers were arrested after a road rage incident on I-275 near the Sunshine Skyway rest area, where a crash led to an armed confrontation. Troopers say Paul Shannon, 55, pulled a gun and ordered Gary Thompson, 50, to the ground. Shannon faces an aggravated assault charge, while Thompson was arrested for DUI and refusing a urine test.



Two men were arrested following a road rage crash that resulted in one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other, demanding they get on the ground Wednesday morning on Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say the incident began shortly before 8:30 a.m. when they received reports of a reckless white Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on I-275, near the Sunshine Skyway South rest area in St. Petersburg.

According to investigators, the Silverado sideswiped a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. After the crash, both vehicles stopped on the highway, and both drivers got out.

Dig deeper:

Troopers say the driver of the Dodge Ram then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other driver, ordering him to get on the ground.

Troopers identified the Dodge Ram driver as Paul Shannon, 55. He was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Gary Thompson, 50, was arrested on charges of DUI and refusal to submit to a urine test.

Both men were taken to the Manatee County Jail.

What they're saying:

Troopers are reminding drivers that if they encounter reckless or aggressive behavior on the road, they should call 911 or dial *FHP, keep their distance and avoid escalating the situation.