Two dead after shooting in Sarasota neighborhood, suspect in custody: SCSO

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The Brief The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Artistry neighborhood in Sarasota. According to SCSO, when deputies arrived they found two deceased victims. Deputies brought the suspected shooter into custody.



The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a neighborhood in Sarasota after reports of a shooting where they found two people dead.

What we know:

According to SCSO, deputies responded around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday to the 4700 Block of Mondrian Circle in Sarasota.

Deputies say they found two deceased victims on the back porch of the residence. The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene.

SCSO said all parties in the incident have been accounted for, and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the shooting happened. Deputies have not released the identity of the suspect or victims.

What's next:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.