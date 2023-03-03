North Port brush fire: I-75 exit ramps closed; schools evacuated as a precaution

article

A brush fire in North Port is creating some visibility issues along Interstate 75, forcing some road closures.

The exit ramps to Toledo Blade Boulevard are closed until further notice as North Port firefighters respond to the brush fire, which is near the Price Boulevard intersection.

North Port city officials announced the following locations were evacuated as a precaution: Imagine School, North Port Gymnastics, Building Blox Day

According to the Florida Forest Service, it is a 75-acre brush fire, and it's not fully contained yet.

Troopers are warning drivers in the area to stay alert due to the smoke.

Elsewhere, brush fires also popped up in Hernando County and Collier County. A 100-acre brush fire was reported Friday in the Cemex mines in Brooksville south of U.S. Highway 98.

In Golden Gates Estates, Collier County deputies evacuated residents on 18th Avenue NW and Jung Boulevard.

FFS officials said the dry conditions across the state are a cause of the brush fires.