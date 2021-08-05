'I am not going to let you die': California deputy saves colleague's life after fentanyl exposure

Chilling body camera footage shows a dramatic rescue involving a California deputy who nearly died from fentanyl overdose while investigating a crime scene.

On July 3, the deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were in the middle of processing drugs when Deputy David Faiivae suffered a horrific reaction to fentanyl exposure.

The exposure caused Faiivae to collapse with his eyes open. A field training officer at the scene, Cpl. Scott Crane, jumped right in and administered Narcan on Faiivae.

"Talk to me," Crane could be heard saying in the video. "I got you. I am not going to let you die."

Faiivae was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately recovered after the horrific incident.

"He would have died in the parking lot if he was alone," Crane added.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released the video online Wednesday in hopes of spreading awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

"Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise throughout our county," said Sheriff Bill Gore in the video. "Every day, deputies recover fentanyl in our communities and the county jails are not immune to the dangers of this drug."