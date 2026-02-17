Decorated Gulf War veteran inspiring next generation of leaders: 'It's priceless'

The Brief Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) AC Coley’s chest is heavy with medals; the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit — but today, his focus is on the next generation of leaders. A leadership award was created in his name: The A.C. Coley Leadership Award that’s now awarded to Special Operators who show outstanding leadership. Coley is featured in a new documentary series by the Black Ops Foundation, currently streaming nationwide.



Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) AC Coley’s chest is heavy with medals; the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit — but today, his focus is on the next generation of leaders.

In honor of Black History Month, FOX 13 went inside the career of a local hero who climbed from a high school football field in Dunedin to the highest echelons of Special Operations Command and is now giving back to his community.

The backstory:

It began in 1977 on a practice field. When an Army recruiter challenged the "toughest and fastest" on the team to sign up, everyone raised their hand. But when the dust settled, only one man showed up to the station.

"I was a one-man band. I was the only guy that showed up. But, I’m honored to have the privilege to have served my country," Coley said.

Coley didn't just join; he soared. He became a leader within the elite 82nd Airborne Division, where the margin for error was non-existent.

The Standard: Mental and physical toughness.

The Environment: Operating predominantly under the cover of night.

The Mission: Jumping from planes and seizing airfields.

"They have high standards. You’ve got to be physically tough, mentally tough just to do it, because everything you do is predominantly at night," Coley told FOX 13.

Dig deeper:

During the Gulf War, the stakes became deeply personal. AC and his brother were both deployed to Saudi Arabia to liberate Kuwait. In the foxholes, the "special op" wasn't just about strategy — it was about survival and a letter home to mom.

The Conditions: Raining oil, toxic smoke and the threat of Sarin gas.

The Birthday Scare: On January 26 — their mother’s birthday — Scud missiles began to fall.

"I’m writing the letter that maybe we might not be around. I just hope and pray I didn't lose him on my mother's birthday, or it was both of us. That would have been terrible, but by the grace of God, we survived."

Whitney Houston's iconic National Anthem

It was early 1991, huddled in a foxhole, Coley heard a sound that bridged the gap between the battlefield and home: Whitney Houston’s iconic National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Tampa.

"I said, I guess this means it's all worth it. You know, they're back home enjoying the Super Bowl in Tampa, and I'm here in a foxhole fighting for freedom. It was bittersweet but gave me that connection to home. And it motivated me to be ready to do whatever we needed to do to accomplish the mission," Coley told FOX 13.

The A.C. Coley Leadership Award

He rose to become the senior enlisted advisor for the J-6 in Special Operations — an achievement so significant, they created a leadership award in his name: The A.C. Coley Leadership Award that’s now awarded to Special Operators who show outstanding leadership.

Big picture view:

Today, Coley has returned to his roots. He now works with the Black Ops Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the legacies of under-represented operators.

Mentorship: Going into underserved communities.

Representation: Showing students that their dreams are attainable.

Legacy: Moving from the gridiron to the front lines, and back to the homefront.

"We’re telling our stories of perseverance, sacrifice, overcoming obstacles. Like my mom said, ‘if you can see it, you can be it.’ And to be able to tell the next generation what courage and sacrifices means? It’s priceless."

Coley is featured in a new documentary series by the Black Ops Foundation, currently streaming nationwide, highlighting the stories of Special Operators who changed history and is also a board member.

What you can do:

You can find more about them by visiting blkopsfoundation.org.