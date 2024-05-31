Iconic ‘LOVE’ sculpture to go on display at the University of Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One of the most well-known sculptures in the world will soon be installed at the University of Tampa.

On Thursday, the school announced that it acquired a 6-foot tall "LOVE" sculpture by Robert Indiana.

Indiana first developed the iconic design in 1964, and now there are more than 50 iconic "LOVE" editions installed around the world, including in cities throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"LOVE" has been described by the Museum of Modern Art as a Pop Art masterpiece that "continues to hold an important place in the history of art—and in the hearts of people all over the world."

The artist tilted the letter "O" so that the four stacked letters form a perfect square, but also to remind viewers of the fragility of love itself.

Courtesy: University of Tampa

"As many say, we need more love in the world," said UT President Ron Vaughn, who is retiring from UT on Friday, May 31.

The sculpture will be located on a lawn to the east of Plant Hall in front of the Southard Family Building. It will be a part of a ‘sculpture trail’ that will add 15–20 sculptures on the 110-acre campus in downtown Tampa.

The sculpture trail will be officially called the McNichols Sculpture Trail in honor of Gene and Patsy McNichols donated to purchase the "LOVE" sculpture in honor of Gene’s father, Robert L. McNichols.

In addition to "LOVE", additional sculptures include:

"What Was Vincent Thinking?" by Kevin Robb, which represents the quality of creativity

"Poised" by Kevin Robb, which represents the qualities of grace and elegance

"Zephyr" by Jeremy Guy, which represents the quality of persistence

"Open Window Monument" by Ted Schaal, which represents a spiritual characteristic

"DNA of Success" by Robert Romero, which represents continued learning

"On a Roll" by Jack Hill, which represents a sense of humor

UT says details about the installation dates and unveilings will be forthcoming.

