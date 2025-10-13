IDF soldier shares experience of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks at Clearwater gathering: ‘One battle in a huge war’

The Brief Dr. Yair Ansbacher, an IDF soldier on October 7th, 2023, spoke about his experience on that day. His speech was planned prior to the peace deal and hostage release. Some in the area remain concerned about the situation in Gaza.



An Israeli soldier was in Pinellas County to talk to people at the Chabad of Clearwater about his experience in the Israeli Defense Force on October 7, 2023 – the day of the Hamas attacks.

"I can't describe it," said Dr. Yair Ansbacher, an IDF soldier. "And, I don't really want to go back."

Ansbacher was one of the first IDF military personnel to arrive at the Gaza border on October 7, 2023.

"And what happened on October 7 is just one battle in a huge war, which is global over the next future generation of the world," said Ansbacher.

What they're saying:

He said he battled Hamas terrorists and called it the longest day of his life.

"They came on October 7," said Ansbacher. "I was there, I saw, you know, kids and women butchered on the ground."

He told his story Monday night in Clearwater, a speech that was scheduled before the world learned of the peace deal between Israel and Hamas that freed the 20 living Israeli hostages.

"This moment is crucial for the next not only like future of Israel, but also the future of the world," said Ansbacher. "Because, people need to know that we are actually in a global war here. It's not only Israeli thing."

One man who came to the talk lost his son while he served in the Israeli Defense Force in 2017. He said the last two years brought up that pain.

"The people who were there fought like tigers," said Marc Grossman.

The other side:

There are people here that remain concerned for the people of Gaza as Palestinians celebrate the return of hundreds of prisoners. Last week, FOX 13 spoke to one protester outside MacDill Air Force Base.

"I want to be hopeful, and I am delighted to see the response in Gaza, but it's also heartbreaking to see Palestinians who are celebrating what they think will be their freedom," said Jade Wentworth, a pro-Palestine protester.

They said they feel the same way today as they did before the ceasefire agreement and peace deal.

"I wanted to fight for Palestine before, and I feel the same way now, and I don't think it's any less necessary, because the ceasefire, regardless, really isn't what we ultimately want," Wentworth said. "We want a free Palestine that's no longer under occupation."