Illegal immigrant charged with DUI after crashing into fence, leaving scene: PCSO

The Brief Polk County deputies say Roberto Sandobal-Lopez crashed into a fenced yard while driving drunk on Saturday evening. Sandobal-Lopez walked away from the scene, according to PCSO, and his BAC was over the legal limit. Deputies say Sandobal-Lopez is in the U.S. illegally from Nicaragua and faces upgraded charges due to his immigration status.



A Nicaraguan man in the U.S. illegally is facing serious charges after Polk County deputies say he crashed into a fenced yard while drunk, then walked away from the scene.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Spirit Lake Rd. near Coleman Rd. in the Winter Haven area.

Deputies say they tracked down Roberto Sandobal-Lopez, 34, who had bloodshot eyes while smelling of alcohol.

Sandobal-Lopez told deputies he had six bottles of Modelo around 5 p.m. Breath tests showed his blood alcohol content at 0.13 and 0.124, according to the sheriff's office.

Mugshot of Roberto Sandobal-Lopez. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement, saying: "Our illegal guest from Nicaragua could have very easily injured someone, or destroyed a family while driving drunk -- fortunately it was only a fence he destroyed. And then he cowardly walked away from the scene and responsibility. In Florida, if you’re committing the crime of being here illegally, your other criminal charges are enhanced one degree; he's now facing a serious felony because he caused damage to property while driving under the influence."

What's next:

Sandobal-Lopez faces the following charges:

DUI with property damage

Driving under the influence

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

Driving without a valid license

PCSO says he's facing upgraded charges due to his immigration status.