Imagine Clearwater hits construction milestone with new amphitheater in Coachman Park

article

In Clearwater, the highest canopy piece is being placed on the city's ambitious new waterfront project.

Friday, the city will celebrate a milestone in the Imagine Clearwater project as crews at the roof of a new 4,000-seat amphitheater in Coachman Park. The "topping out" ceremony will be held before noon.

The park has been redesigned to connect downtown Clearwater with the intercostal waterfront park. The event space will be able to accommodate up to 9,000 concertgoers and a year-round performance schedule.

In addition to the new covered amphitheater, the redeveloped 19-acre Coachman Park will include a playground with $1.2 million in new equipment, a splash pad, a lake area with a pedestrian bridge, strolling and bike paths, and picnic pavilions.

READ: Create art, splatter paint and learn new skills at new Clearwater studio

Construction on the $84 million facelift for the waterfront park began in late 2021 and is expected to finish in time for grand opening ceremonies on July 4th.