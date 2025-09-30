Imelda to become a hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda while Hurricane Humberto sets sights on Europe

The Brief Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda. Hurricane Humberto is tugging Imelda away from the United States. The remnants of Humberto are expected to impact Europe.



FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg continues to monitor two storms in the Atlantic, Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda, as one of them keeps the other one from making landfall in the United States.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Imelda was located at 28.8°N 76.8°W.

It was moving northeast at seven miles an hour and had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles an hour.

Tropical Storm Imelda is located off the east coast of Florida and is slowly moving northeast as it is being pulled out into the Atlantic by Hurricane Humberto.

There are a couple of showers along the east coast of Florida from the backside of the storm, but rain chances are about 20 percent for the Bay Area.

Osterberg says that’s because of the counterclockwise flow of Imelda. He says once it moves north of us it tends to drag in drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, which lowers the chances of rain.

By the end of the week, Osterberg says that mid-level dry air will be replaced by deep tropical moisture, and then it will start to rain again. As a result, rain chances are expected to be about 50 percent on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto was located at 31.6°N 69.4°W at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was moving north-northwest at 17 miles an hour and had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour.

As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Humberto was starting to weaken at the expense of Imelda, which is gaining strength.

According to Osterberg, Imelda was beginning to be tugged to the east by Humberto, which is about 600 miles away from it.

"All it’s really doing is changing the forward path," Osterberg explained. "That’s all it is really doing to Imelda. It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, come on, follow me type deal.’"

He added that Imelda’s eastward path means it will pass over, or very close to, Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane as it heads out to sea.

Ostberg said Humberto has its sights set on Europe as a big storm, but not a hurricane.