Volunteers gather on Egmont Key to clean up Hurricane Helene debris

Mixed into the sand of Egmont Key, reminders of Hurricane Helene and Milton remain.

"I just think it was devastating, and it felt important for me," said Elizabeth Miller.

250 volunteers signed up for the Great Egmont Key Cleanup.

Elizabeth Miller of Bradenton was one of them.

Within minutes, she began finding items you wouldn't expect.

"A piece of anchor. It just looked like a little piece of rope and I started to pull on it and then it was heavier. The anchor was gone. It was just a section of it," she said.

Piles of debris formed less than an hour after they got started.

"We are out here to do our part, remove that debris, do what we can to restore this beautiful island," said Alexandra Lowe-Mains the owner of SeaMonkey Apparel.

A large debris field was found packed full of metal, just feet away from Fort Dade.

Wood was scattered everywhere and a large trash receptacle from the City of St. Petersburg was unearthed.

"It just shows you the magnitude and power of the waves and the storm surge that came with Helene to move something all the way from St. Petersburg all the way to Egmont Key," said Lowe-Mains.

Some items appeared to come from people's homes and docks.

From Anna Maria Island and beyond.

"It's a village to do this work," said Lowe-Mains.

The cleanup was put on by Suncoast Aquaventures, Egmont Key Alliance and Tampa Bay Estuary Program included multiple partners including Hubbard's Marina, SeaMonkey Apparel, Eckerd College, Chuck It Dumpsters, Joe Island Clams, Blenker Boat Works, Seybold Property Solutions and West Manatee Fire Rescue.

Ferries left from Anna Maria Island, Palmetto and Fort DeSoto.

Ben Webb's Anna Maria Island Dolphin Tours was one of them.

"Egmont is a very important place to me. I grew up here. I was born and raised on Anna Maria Island. We used to camp out here when we were kids. There’s a place in my heart for this piece of beautiful paradise that Anna Maria was 100 years ago," said Webb.

After his own personal loss following Helene, it's been his mission to give back.

"It was a real simple yes for us to be a part of it," he said.

For organizers, the support far exceeded their expectations.

"Overwhelming and amazing all at the same time," said Cheryl Huntsinger the President of Suncoast Aquaventures.

The work helps protect habitat for Gopher Tortoises and nesting birds, which make up the protected bird sanctuary.

"It's a habitat aid for them and we want to keep it protected and keep the part as beautiful as we can," said Huntsinger.

Items, including a boat now buried in sand remain. But it's a step forward in cleaning up and healing.

"I think community coming together. We’ve all kind of gathered off and on periodically since the storm. I think it’s just full circle," said Miller.

