Imelda races away from Bermuda as disturbance shows signs of development near Florida

Hurricane Imelda has moved away from Bermuda, but the tropics are active.

Disturbance off Florida's coast to bring winds

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg is watching an area off the east coast of Florida that has a 10% chance of developing over the next few days.

He says a weak low is trying to develop near the northwestern Bahamas and Southern Florida.

Any development is expected to be slow as it moves northwest across Florida and into the Gulf.

Why you should care:

Osterberg says the disturbance is throwing back some wind and a lot of moisture in Florida.

Additionally, a high-pressure system from Canada is also bringing a lot of wind across the Sunshine State.

He added that those winds are creating a small-craft advisory through at least Sunday.

Dig deeper:

Osterberg expects breezy to windy conditions across Florida from Thursday through Sunday.

Those wind gusts are expected to reach 25–30 miles an hour in Polk County on Thursday.

Ostberg added that deep tropical moisture is also pooling back into the state, causing showers and storms to form on the east coast and push west throughout the day.

Tropical wave coming off coast of Africa

What's next:

He is also keeping an eye on another wave coming off the coast of Africa.

That wave has about a 20% chance of developing over the next week.

He noted that it takes about 10-12 days for a wave to come off the coast of Africa.

Due to the significant organization required for the tropical disturbance, quick intensification is not expected over the next week, despite the presence of warm sea surface temperatures.