It's an adorable yet competitive race that gives a whole new meaning to the term 'Lucky Duck."

12,000 rubber ducks that were adopted by the public for $5 each, sailed down the Hillsborough River on Saturday, competing for a first place cash prize of $5,000 in the Incredible Duck Race!

Incredible Duck Race raises money for Kiwanis Club of Tampa

Over the last nine years, it's become a beloved tradition and a creative way to raise money for the Kiwanis Club of Tampa.

"This is our biggest fundraiser," explained Amanda Malinowski, Chairwoman of the event. "We raise between $30,000 and $40,000 each year with this event that we put right back into the local community for programs for children."

While the main 'quacktastic' spectacle happens in the water, families were also able to join the 70 volunteers that help put on the show in Curtis Hixon Park for a family-friendly event.

"We had a duck ring toss, we have chuck-a-duck, fishing for ducks," said Katrina O'Connell, Volunteer Coordinator.

Residents will be pleased to know that the Kiwanis club partners with a company that runs these races all around the world, so they take extra measures by using a barricade system, to be sure these little yellow competitors are not a threat to the city’s waterways, and can be scooped up individually after the race.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

