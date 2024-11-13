Indian Rocks Beach seafood spot slammed with business after reopening following hurricanes

Keegan’s Seafood Grille in Indian Rocks Beach is a favorite seafood spot for both tourists and locals.

"It’s fresh seafood. Everything is homemade, including the sauces," said Jaimee Krause, the general manager.

She said customers love to catch a good sunset across the street and then head in for dinner.

Chargrilled octopus is the most popular item on the menu. After that, any sandwich or dinner platter with grouper is always in high demand. They also serve a ton of stone crabs during the season.

"The food is always good, and the staff is always friendly. It’s a great place to come," said Indian Rocks local and longtime customer, Martin Thomas.

Hurricane Helene’s storm surge damaged Keegan’s gas lines and lots of kitchen equipment. They were shut down for about six weeks.

"It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars, plus all the equipment you have to buy," said Krause.

But after a lot of hard work, Keegan’s was able to open back up. The first weekend back, they were slammed with customers.

Keegan’s Seafood Grille is located at 1519 Gulf Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

