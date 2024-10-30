Mad Beach Brewing Company 'brews' comeback after hurricanes

Mad Beach Brewing Company is a brewery and restaurant in the heart of John’s Pass in Madeira Beach, brewing all its beer in-house and serving out of a from-scratch kitchen.

They’ve been in business for nine years and just reopened their doors nearly a month after Hurricane Helene forced them to close.

Logan Short, the general manager of Mad Beach Brewing Company, described the impact of the closure on the brewery’s employees.

"It was hard for a lot of staff members because, you know, not being open, they don't get their regular paycheck or pay that they're used to getting in," said Short.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Handcrafted beers on tap at Mad Beach Brewing Company.

Mad Beach has 28 taps of handcrafted beers, ciders, and wines, and its menu includes unique burgers and seafood boils. And it’s all available in a massive, family friendly dining room that includes arcade games and free cornhole.

All the wines and ciders are produced by The Florida Winery, located right below Mad Beach Brewing, and owned and operated by the same team. The Florida Winery also suffered damage during Hurricane Helene and is still working towards reopening.

"We've made a name for ourselves by having some of the best here in the entire state, brewed by Alex Garcia," said Tyson Williams, the managing partner of Mad Beach Brewing Company. "We have the medals hanging above our bar to prove it."

Medals above the bar at Mad Beach Brewing Company.

Williams said that "combining those two in an environment that is family-friendly" has been the key to their success since they opened nearly a decade ago.

Mad Beach Brewing is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, urging customers to return to the restaurant after the storms.

"Everyone here is hospitable and wants people to come in. Not just for the tips, not just for the revenue, but it's just what we all love," said Williams. "It's, you know, why you stay in this business."

