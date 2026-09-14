Inflation impacts small business in Tampa: 'Our profit margin is getting smaller and smaller'

The Brief TNT Burger has built a loyal following with creative and wacky burger concepts. Inflation and rising food costs are squeezing the small business's profit margins. Despite the rising costs, the owners are fighting to keep prices affordable.



A long-time burger restaurant in Tampa is fighting surging food costs and inflation.

Crafting creative flavors in Tampa

The backstory:

Since opening its doors in 2020, TNT Burger has earned a passionate local following thanks to its inventive menu items and an active social media presence.

From the "Cheesy Beast" to novelty offerings like the "COVID-19 Vaccine Burger", which features a sauce-filled syringe, the restaurant prides itself on bringing crazy burgers to the Tampa area.

"I think the funnest part is seeing how the people react," TNT Burger Co-Owner Carolina Martinez said.

The weight of rising expenses

By the numbers:

"We really started feeling the inflation last year, especially in the food prices," Martinez explained.

Beef, French fries and tomatoes have all become significantly more expensive, alongside rising bills for rent and commercial insurance.

Because of both inflation and hurricane damage, TNT Burger had to close its newer South Tampa location.

Nationwide trends

Local perspective:

Their experience reflects nationwide trends.

According to estimates from the National Restaurant Association, total restaurant expenses have jumped 36 percent since 2019, leaving 42 percent of operators unprofitable last year.

"We try to keep our prices affordable to our customers, but at the same time we don't want to lower our food quality," Martinez said. "I know there are families are struggling with inflation as well, but our profit margin is getting smaller and smaller, so that's the biggest challenge facing us right now."

Community Support

What they're saying:

Martinez and her husband know there isn't a magical solution to their struggles.

They still hold on to their dream of opening TNT Burgers all across the state.

"We are here because we truly love what we do," Martinez said. "To our customers, thank you for continuing to support our small business. We really appreciate it. I know you have a lot of burger restaurants out there, but you keep showing us love."