2 women killed in separate Florida murder investigations; boyfriends arrested: CCSO

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The Brief Two young Florida women were killed in separate violent incidents near Lake City within a 12-hour span, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Authorities arrested the boyfriend of each victim in connection with the two distinct Columbia County murder investigations, CCSO said. Investigators confirmed one victim was a pregnant 16-year-old girl, while the second victim was a 21-year-old woman.



Two young Florida women were killed in separate incidents near Lake City within about 12 hours, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have arrested both of their boyfriends in connection with the deaths.

Florida murder investigations

What we know:

CCSO said the first murder happened Wednesday afternoon, when deputies found a 16-year-old girl dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment near Lake City.

About 12 hours later, deputies responded to another home, north of Lake City, where a 21-year-old woman was found dead after an alleged fight with her boyfriend, according to the sheriff's office.

Pregnant teen shooting death

The backstory:

Deputies responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment in the 4800 block of U.S. Highway 441 South for a welfare check.

After making several announcements, deputies entered the unlocked apartment and found Ashia La Shai Moore, 16, lying on the floor dead, according to the sheriff’s office. She had been shot.

Moore had been visiting friends at the apartment, authorities said. Her family was notified, and investigators later learned that she was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Detectives identified Moore’s 17-year-old boyfriend as a person of interest in the case. He is not being named due to his age.

Moore’s boyfriend was interviewed by detectives and arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Woman found dead after alleged domestic fight

Dig deeper:

Shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a home on Northwest Moore Road after a 911 call reporting a dead woman.

The caller, identified as Isaiah Campbell, 19, told dispatchers that his girlfriend, Nicole Lopez, 21, had fallen and hit her head during a fight and was no longer breathing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Lopez inside the home. She was cold to the touch and was pronounced dead by EMS shortly after deputies arrived, CCSO said.

Detectives determined Lopez had suffered blunt force injuries and stab wounds during a fight with Campbell earlier that night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Campbell was detained at the scene and interviewed by detectives before being arrested on a murder charge. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

Following his first court appearance Thursday, a judge ordered Campbell to be held without bond.

Murder investigation tips

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about either murder to contact CCSO at 386-719-2005. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

Domestic violence resources

The sheriff’s office also used the announcement of Lopez’s death to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or concerned about someone in an abusive relationship can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the specific motive in either case or said if additional charges will be filed against the 17-year-old suspect.