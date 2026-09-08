Jury selection underway in Bartow for 2020 Frostproof triple murder suspect

The Brief Jury selection began in Bartow for the Tony "TJ" Wiggins trial involving a 2020 triple homicide during a Frostproof fishing trip. Prosecutors accuse Wiggins of shooting three friends following a store encounter and argument over selling a truck engine. The trial could last five weeks, and Wiggins faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.



Jury selection is underway in Bartow as Tony "TJ" Wiggins stands trial for first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting deaths of three friends near Frostproof.

Investigators contend Wiggins ambushed the victims at a local lake following an argument regarding a truck engine sale.

Jury selection begins

What we know:

Tony "TJ" Wiggins appeared in a Bartow courtroom wearing a suit and tie as jury selection began in his first-degree murder trial.

Detectives say Wiggins shot and killed three friends—Brandon Rollins, Keven Springfield and Damion Tillman—during a July 17, 2020, fishing trip in the Frostproof area.

Authorities said the violence stemmed from a dispute over selling a truck engine.

Polk County sheriff evidence details

The backstory:

Detectives discovered the victims stopped at a Dollar General, where Wiggins overheard their plans to go fishing.

Wiggins followed the group to the lake and confronted them before opening fire, according to law enforcement.

Sheriff Grady Judd said forensic evidence on a shell casing found at Wiggins' trailer helped crack the case.

He explained, "He starts shooting Keven and Brandon inside the white truck. It's estimated he shoots them nine to ten times between the two of them."

Family awaits verdict

What they're saying:

Following Wiggins' arrest, Rollins' parents said they found a measure of closure.

Dottie Payton, Brandon Rollins' mother, said, "Brandon, Keven, and Damion will now rest in peace knowing that Mr. TJ won’t be out on the street anymore."

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Court officials have not specified how long jury selection will take if it extends past Friday.

It remains unknown how the defense will address the forensic evidence found on the shell casing at Wiggins' trailer.