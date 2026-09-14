Tampa water disinfection change begins: What to know

The Brief A temporary change to the water disinfection process in Tampa begins on Monday. The routine treatment change begins Monday and runs through Oct. 5 across the Tampa Water Department system. Customers might notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their drinking water, but officials say it is still safe to drink and use.



The Tampa Water Department is starting a temporary water disinfection process on Monday.

Tampa water treatment shift

What we know:

The Tampa Water Department is temporarily changing its water disinfection process by using chlorine, instead of monochloramine, which is a mix of chlorine and ammonia.

The temporary water treatment will be happening from Monday through Oct. 5.

While the change is in effect, customers might notice a change in the taste or smell of their drinking water, but the water department says it's still safe to drink and use.

Officials explained that this is a routine treatment process used to maintain water quality throughout water mains and lines.

Chlorine smell water tips

What you can do:

If you're sensitive to chlorine, the water department says there are a few ways to minimize any potential changes in the smell or taste of your water.

Officials suggest running the tap for a few minutes before using the water, filling a pitcher and letting it sit for several hours to allow residual chlorine to dissipate, or using a carbon filter on faucets and showerheads.

You can contact City of Tampa Utilities for more information about the temporary water treatment change.