Tampa water disinfection change begins: What to know
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Water Department is starting a temporary water disinfection process on Monday.
Tampa water treatment shift
What we know:
The Tampa Water Department is temporarily changing its water disinfection process by using chlorine, instead of monochloramine, which is a mix of chlorine and ammonia.
The temporary water treatment will be happening from Monday through Oct. 5.
While the change is in effect, customers might notice a change in the taste or smell of their drinking water, but the water department says it's still safe to drink and use.
Officials explained that this is a routine treatment process used to maintain water quality throughout water mains and lines.
Chlorine smell water tips
What you can do:
If you're sensitive to chlorine, the water department says there are a few ways to minimize any potential changes in the smell or taste of your water.
Officials suggest running the tap for a few minutes before using the water, filling a pitcher and letting it sit for several hours to allow residual chlorine to dissipate, or using a carbon filter on faucets and showerheads.
You can contact City of Tampa Utilities for more information about the temporary water treatment change.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from information provided by the Tampa Water Department.