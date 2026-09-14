Bradenton Beach police officer injured after being hit by suspected drunk driver: BBPD

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The Brief A crash incident sent a Bradenton Beach police officer to the hospital Saturday night after his cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver, according to the Bradenton Beach Police Department. Officer "Johnny T" Tsakiri suffered minor scratches and bruising from airbag deployment after finishing his shift, BBPD said. Police arrested the other driver on a DUI charge, while officers confirmed the patrol car was totaled.



A Bradenton Beach police officer was hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver Saturday night shortly after finishing his shift, according to the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

Bradenton DUI crash

What we know:

Officer "Johnny T" Tsakiri was involved in the crash at the intersection of Cortez Road and 75th Street West, BBPD said.

Courtesy: Bradenton Beach Police Department

The police department said Tsakiri suffered minor scratches and bruising from the deployment of the patrol car’s airbags. He was taken to a hospital and later released.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on a DUI charge, according to police.

Bradenton Beach police officer injured

What they're saying:

Police said the patrol car was totaled in the crash, but Tsakiri was not seriously injured.

Courtesy: Bradenton Beach Police Department

"Fortunately, Ofc. Tsakiri was not badly hurt. However, if his timing had been off by just a few seconds, it could have been much worse. The incident is yet another example of the dangers of drinking and driving," BBPD said.

Suspect identity details

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or mugshot of the driver arrested on the DUI charge.