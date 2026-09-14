Bradenton Beach police officer injured after being hit by suspected drunk driver: BBPD
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Bradenton Beach police officer was hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver Saturday night shortly after finishing his shift, according to the Bradenton Beach Police Department.
Bradenton DUI crash
What we know:
Officer "Johnny T" Tsakiri was involved in the crash at the intersection of Cortez Road and 75th Street West, BBPD said.
Courtesy: Bradenton Beach Police Department
The police department said Tsakiri suffered minor scratches and bruising from the deployment of the patrol car’s airbags. He was taken to a hospital and later released.
The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on a DUI charge, according to police.
Bradenton Beach police officer injured
What they're saying:
Police said the patrol car was totaled in the crash, but Tsakiri was not seriously injured.
Courtesy: Bradenton Beach Police Department
"Fortunately, Ofc. Tsakiri was not badly hurt. However, if his timing had been off by just a few seconds, it could have been much worse. The incident is yet another example of the dangers of drinking and driving," BBPD said.
Suspect identity details
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name or mugshot of the driver arrested on the DUI charge.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Beach Police Department.