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Bradenton Beach police officer injured after being hit by suspected drunk driver: BBPD

By
FOX 13 News
Bradenton
Published September 14, 2026 2:11 PM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 2:11 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: Bradenton Beach Police Department

The Brief

    • A crash incident sent a Bradenton Beach police officer to the hospital Saturday night after his cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver, according to the Bradenton Beach Police Department.
    • Officer "Johnny T" Tsakiri suffered minor scratches and bruising from airbag deployment after finishing his shift, BBPD said.
    • Police arrested the other driver on a DUI charge, while officers confirmed the patrol car was totaled.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A Bradenton Beach police officer was hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver Saturday night shortly after finishing his shift, according to the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

Bradenton DUI crash 

What we know:

Officer "Johnny T" Tsakiri was involved in the crash at the intersection of Cortez Road and 75th Street West, BBPD said.

Courtesy: Bradenton Beach Police Department

The police department said Tsakiri suffered minor scratches and bruising from the deployment of the patrol car’s airbags. He was taken to a hospital and later released.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on a DUI charge, according to police.

Bradenton Beach police officer injured

What they're saying:

Police said the patrol car was totaled in the crash, but Tsakiri was not seriously injured.

Courtesy: Bradenton Beach Police Department

"Fortunately, Ofc. Tsakiri was not badly hurt. However, if his timing had been off by just a few seconds, it could have been much worse. The incident is yet another example of the dangers of drinking and driving," BBPD said.

Suspect identity details

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or mugshot of the driver arrested on the DUI charge. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

BradentonCrime and Public Safety