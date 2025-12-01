Inside Florida’s historic Stetson Mansion, “The House That Hats Built"

The Brief The Stetson Mansion, also known as "The House That Hats Built," is the 1886 DeLand, Florida, estate of cowboy hat innovator John B. Stetson. Each Christmas, the mansion is transformed into a lavish "Christmas Spectacular" featuring 10 themed rooms, more than 50 nativity scenes, and richly layered decorations. For the 2025–2026 season, tours run November 1–January 18, and reservations must be made online at stetsonmansion.com. The mansion is a private residence, not a museum — but much of its original architecture remains, including 16 parquet-mosaic floor patterns and over 10,000 panes of antique glass.



Tucked away in the heart of Central Florida lies a hidden holiday treasure: the Stetson Mansion, once home to legendary hatmaker John B. Stetson.

This isn’t just a Christmas house – it’s a journey into a world where Victorian elegance meets the spirit of the season.

The backstory:

Built in 1886, the mansion was designed by prominent Philadelphia architect George T. Pearson.

At the time, it was at the cutting edge of technology — Thomas Edison personally supervised the installation of electricity, making this among the first homes designed for "Edison power."

Despite its grandeur, the home remains a private residence, not a museum. But during the holiday season, it opens to the public for its famous Christmas Spectacular.

A Festive Legacy:

From November 1 through January 18, the mansion comes alive as a "winter wonderland" of themed rooms — from "Silent Night" to "Rock ’n Around the Christmas Tree" — all meticulously decorated by its owners.

This year’s theme is "Sounds of Christmas." Audio guides (via smartphone) walk guests through each room, with written and narrated descriptions from the designers themselves.

The original schoolhouse, now converted into a peaceful guest cottage/gift shop with a soaring Polynesian ceiling, is also part of the tour.

The mansion’s historic details are on full display: 16 parquet floor patterns, antique windows with thousands of panes of glass, and ornate architectural flourishes.

This lavish Christmas home tour has earned national praise — USA Today ranked it as the No. 1 holiday home tour in Florida, and No. 2 in the country.

Booking Your Visit:

Reservations are required and must be made in advance through the official website.

Tours come in two formats: guided or self-guided. The self-guided option relies on your phone for the audio tour — bring earbuds, please.

The owners request no photography or video inside, and tickets are non-refundable, though they can be changed or resold.

Why It Matters:

The mansion isn’t just a holiday spectacle — it’s a living piece of Gilded Age history. The architectural style weaves together Gothic, Tudor, Moorish, and even Polynesian elements.

It reflects the legacy of John B. Stetson, not just as a hatmaker, but as a philanthropist. He donated generously and helped found Stetson University in DeLand.

By visiting, guests directly support the preservation of this historic estate — it remains privately owned and open thanks to public interest and support.

What's next:

After the holiday season, the mansion reopens for Historic Past & Present tours (February–May), offering a deeper look into its architecture and storied past.

These tours include the third floor — a boardroom, private rooms, and a Stetson memorabilia room.