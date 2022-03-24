Installation of massive pink flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport halfway done

article

The giant pink flamingo promised by the Tampa International Airport has arrived – but it just needs to be topped off.

Thursday, travelers and visitors in the main terminal were greeted by the floor-to-ceiling flamingo. The sculpture, called "HOME," by Matthew Mazzotta, was first teased two years ago, but construction was delayed by the pandemic.

Mazzotta shared on his Facebook page that the hand-sculpted resin and fiberglass that is meant to be installed above the flamingo won't arrive until next month. This finishing touch will give the appearance that the Florida bird is dipping its head beneath the surface of water.

Airport officials said the entire installation will take "weeks to complete." A press conference on the matter will be held Friday morning.

The giant sculpture is one of seven new art pieces, approved by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority. The art commissions were selected from 734 respondents.

For now, "HOME" is incomplete and surrounded by a yellow barrier as it awaits the final piece of the sculpture.

