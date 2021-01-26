Interactive learning space uses robotics to help students thrive

Tampa area youth are getting immersed in the world of technology and engineering through a program called Fab Lab.

It’s organized by the nonprofit group AMROC, or Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics Center in Tampa.

Students in grades 3-12 have an opportunity to build robots, design computer programs and work as a team to solve problems.

AMROC students learn problem-solving with robots

There are even robotics competitions where students can show off their projects.

The program offers scholarship opportunities and sets up participants for success in their academic and career endeavors.

For more information, visit amroctampabay.com.