Invest 93L upgraded to tropical depression, bringing rain and severe weather to Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:45PM
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Tropical system may impact Florida

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku has his eye on the tropics as a tropical system moves closer to Florida as a low-pressure system is likely to impact the Bay Area.

An area of low pressure in the Caribbean has become a tropical depression and is expected to impact the Bay Area weather early next week.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Invest 93L had been upgraded to a tropical depression.

It is expected to bring heavy rainfall across western Cuba and cause flash flooding.

Meteorologists say it will become a tropical storm by Sunday. 

According to the National Hurricane Center, it has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next two days and a 90 percent chance over the next seven days. 

Be prepared for any scenario

As the storm moved closer, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties "out of an abundance of caution" on Saturday.

The state of emergency was issued to the following counties 

  • Alachua
  • Bay
  • Calhoun
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Columbia
  • DeSoto
  • Dixie
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gilchrist
  • Gulf
  • Hamilton
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lee
  • Leon
  • Levy
  • Liberty
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • Sumter
  • Suwannee
  • Taylor
  • Wakulla

Status of the storm

Tony says it  could reach category one hurricane intensity before landfall  in Florida somewhere along the Big Bend to the Florida Panhandle.

Sadiku says that meteorologists have yet to determine the exact path the storm will take.

That should become clearer once a system fully forms on Sunday evening or Monday morning. 

The worst weather would be felt closest to the storm’s center.

Meteorologists say the storm could cause coastal flooding, gusty winds and power outages. 

