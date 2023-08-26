Invest 93L upgraded to tropical depression, bringing rain and severe weather to Florida
An area of low pressure in the Caribbean has become a tropical depression and is expected to impact the Bay Area weather early next week.
As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Invest 93L had been upgraded to a tropical depression.
It is expected to bring heavy rainfall across western Cuba and cause flash flooding.
Meteorologists say it will become a tropical storm by Sunday.
According to the National Hurricane Center, it has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next two days and a 90 percent chance over the next seven days.
Be prepared for any scenario
As the storm moved closer, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties "out of an abundance of caution" on Saturday.
The state of emergency was issued to the following counties
- Alachua
- Bay
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Columbia
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Wakulla
Status of the storm
Tony says it could reach category one hurricane intensity before landfall in Florida somewhere along the Big Bend to the Florida Panhandle.
Sadiku says that meteorologists have yet to determine the exact path the storm will take.
That should become clearer once a system fully forms on Sunday evening or Monday morning.
The worst weather would be felt closest to the storm’s center.
Meteorologists say the storm could cause coastal flooding, gusty winds and power outages.
